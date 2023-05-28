Jet boat hits submerged tree on Deschutes River near La Pine State Park; passenger thrown, seriously injured

Operator 'cooperative,' but cited for running boat on river where motorized craft prohibited

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 50-year-old man was thrown from a jet boat and seriously injured Saturday afternoon when it struck a submerged tree on the Deschutes River near La Pine State Park, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The boat operator was cited for running the jet boat on a stretch of river that is closed to motorized craft, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash around 3:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated the jet boat was traveling upriver when it hit the underwater tree, throwing one of the passengers, Wall said. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue also responded to the scene to assist La Pine Fire medics.

Wall said the man thrown from the boat was seriously injured and had to be carried from the crash site to a waiting ambulance. He was then taken to a landing zone for an air ambulance, which flew him to St. Charles Bend.

Wall said the boat operator was cooperative with deputies investigating the crash, and that “alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash,” but the operator was issued a citation for running the jet boat on a part of the river closed to motorized craft.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to exercise caution when recreating on or near water this weekend," Wall said in a news release.

"Although air temperatures are warming, the water in our surrounding lakes and rivers is still very cold," the sergeant added. "Hypothermia can set in very quickly and can be life-threatening if a life vest is not being utilized. Alcohol and drugs can impair the ability to operate a motorized vehicle, due to the fact they slow coordination, judgement and reaction times. Please recreate responsibly this Memorial Day weekend.