ODOT to reopen one lane of slide-hit Hwy. 20 in Eastern Oregon with pilot cars, flaggers amid cleanup efforts

(Update: Hwy. 20 reopening, days after slide)

JUNTURA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT said Wednesday it plans to reopen a slide-hit area of U.S. Highway 20 in Eastern Oregon later Wednesday to single-lane traffic with pilot cars and flaggers.

An updated news release will be issued once this is established, they said. ODOT also plans to open the route to free-flowing, two-lane traffic by the end of the week.

For updated conditions, watch for media announcements and continue checking TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

U.S. Highway 20 remained was closed Monday between mileposts 189 and 223 due to rock, mud and debris slides.

The slides occurred around midnight Mountain time Sunday between milepost 201 and 202, 12 miles east of Juntura.

ODOT said several slide areas along a mile-long stretch of highway brought rock, mud, and other debris across the road, completely covering it -- in some areas up to 15 feet high.

Power and other utility lines also were knocked down, and ODOT advised, "This is expected to be a lengthy closure of several days or more. Travelers will need to use alternate routes between Burns and Vale and are advised to stay on main state highways. Other local routes may also be impacted."

ODOT crews worked through the night and all Monday to open a one-lane access corridor through the debris field. Loaders working from both ends of the slide helped rescue three stranded motorists who were stuck between two slide areas.

No injuries have been reported, and the stranded travelers were able to drive out after being provided gasoline. However, a portion of the opened corridor was later plugged with a new flow of debris Monday afternoon.

ODOT crews, Oregon State Police and utility workers continued to address impacts caused by the slide that occurred after heavy rainfall.

ODOT estimated 10,000 to 15,000 cubic yards of rock, mud, and debris needed to be removed and disposed of from the roadway and right of way.

People were urged to please stay away from the area so utilities, ODOT and other crews can address this issue. Due to down power/utility lines and unstable slopes, it is not safe.

Photos from the slide area, including aerial drone images are posted on ODOT’s Flickr site at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAHv4C .