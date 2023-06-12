Rock, mud and debris slides close stretch of US Highway 20 in Eastern Oregon

Power, utility lines down; expected to take at least several days to clear

JUNTURA, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several rock, mud and debris slides hit a mile-long stretch of U.S. Highway 20 between Burns and Ontario, prompting closure of a 24-mile segment of the Eastern Oregon highway, and it's expected to take at least several days to clear, ODOT reported Monday.

The slides occurred around midnight Mountain Time between mileposts 202 and 203, 12 miles east of Juntura, ODOT spokesman Thomas Strandberg said. The closure was between mileposts 189 and 223.

"There are multiple slide areas along a mile stretch of highway," Strandberg said. "Rock, mud and other debris are blocking the route, completely covering the highway with more than a half-dozen feet of debris in some areas. Power and other utility lines are down."

"This is expected to be a lengthy closure of several days or more. Travelers will need to use alternate routes between Burns and Vale and are advised to stay on main state highways. Other routes may be impacted with similar conditions," he added.

ODOT was reviewing the situation overnight and is expected to have more information on Monday.

"Please stay away from the area to allow utilities, ODOT and other crews to respond and address this issue," the agency spokesman said. "Due to down power/utility lines and unstable slopes, it is not safe."

For updated conditions, listen/watch for media announcements and continue checking TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.