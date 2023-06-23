Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Bend Mayor Pro-Tem Megan Perkins pitches changes in e-bike rules after teenager is struck and killed

Megan Perkins tweets pitching an e-bike educational event/panel
today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:31 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Mayor Pro-Tem Megan Perkins is pitching an e-bike educational event/panel to local representatives and Bend city councilors after a 15-year-old was struck and killed on an e-bike last weekend in NE Bend.

Earlier this week, Perkins sent out two tweets, with one mentioning Rep. Emerson Levy, about a potential meeting to discuss and figure out ways to make riding e-bikes safer. She asked her followers who they would like to see and also asked what the public would like to be addressed at the meeting.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Perkins this afternoon, along with Bend Police, on more details surrounding the accident, and what rules or laws may take effect to prevent tragedies in the future. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

