Car crashes into, damages La Pine Ace Hardware store; 2 people reportedly taken to hospital

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A car crashed into the front of the La Pine Ace Hardware on Huntington Road on Saturday, sending two people to the hospital and causing significant damage to the store’s interior, the store reported.

The crash happened around noon and sent an employee and customer to the hospital, according to a posting by the store Saturday to its Facebook page.

“We hope they are both OK,” the store said.

A Deschutes County sheriff’s sergeant confirmed the crash did not lead to a fatality but had no more initial information to share. Efforts to reach store officials for more details were unsuccessful.

At the time of the Facebook posting, the hardware store did not know when power would be restored and the store could reopen.

It was the second significant vehicle-into-building crash in La Pine in less than three weeks. On June 7, a 52-year-old La Pine man was unhurt but was cited after he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car into the temporary home of the La Pine Library.