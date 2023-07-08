Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Crash closes Hwy. 26 on Warm Springs Reservation; could be lengthy, detour in place

ODOT TripCheck
By
Published 6:23 PM

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash late Saturday afternoon closed U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and prompted ODOT to put a detour in place and urge motorists to use another route or delay their trip, if possible.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. at milepost 78, about six miles south of the Warm Springs junction with state Highway 216.

ODOT said the highway could be closed for several hours at the crash location and urged motorists to “please use an alternate route or delay your trip if possible, and watch out for emergency responders.

Check ODOT TripCheck updates here on KTVZ.COM.

We have reached out to Oregon State Police for any information and will have updates as we receive them.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content