Crash closes Hwy. 26 on Warm Springs Reservation; could be lengthy, detour in place

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash late Saturday afternoon closed U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and prompted ODOT to put a detour in place and urge motorists to use another route or delay their trip, if possible.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. at milepost 78, about six miles south of the Warm Springs junction with state Highway 216.

ODOT said the highway could be closed for several hours at the crash location and urged motorists to “please use an alternate route or delay your trip if possible, and watch out for emergency responders.

Check ODOT TripCheck updates here on KTVZ.COM.

We have reached out to Oregon State Police for any information and will have updates as we receive them.