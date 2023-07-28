Update: US Highway 20 reopens after injury crash at Cook Avenue in Tumalo

(Update: Highway 20 reopens)

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A reported two-vehicle injury crash late Friday afternoon led to the closure for a time of U.S. Highway 20 at Cook Avenue in Tumalo.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 in the area of the intersection, which has been in a construction project for a new roundabout in recent months.

During the closure, ODOT advised motorists to use alternate routes. The highway was open again by about 5:15 p.m.

You can follow traffic updates at KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page.