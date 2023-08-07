Bend climber knocked unconscious in 20-foot fall near Smith Rock; rescuers use rope system to bring woman to safety

She had been rappelling off the Brogan Spire on BLM land north of park

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman fell about 20 feet while rappelling on BLM land north of Smith Rock Sunday afternoon, knocking her unconscious for a time and prompting a five-hour rescue mission, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue unit was dispatched around 1:20 p.m. Sunday to the report of the fallen climber, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Initial reports indicated the 58-year-old woman fell about 20 feet while rappelling off the Brogan Spire on BLM land north of Smith Rock State Park, Wall said. She was rendered unconscious for several minutes.

The climber's partner yelled for help, and several local climbers responded and contacted county 911 dispatchers, Wall said. The climbers also helped the woman from a suspended position onto a ledge.

SAR volunteers climbed about 50 feet to the ledge to begin caring for the climber and establish a rope rescue system.

Wall said the woman was paced in a litter and lowered to the ground by rope. She then was lowered another 600 feet down a steep slope and moved another 600 feet to a canal, where Redmond Fire and Rescue used their raft to shuttle the climber to a waiting ambulance.

"We would like to thank those individuals who heard calls for help and responded in earnest," Wall said in a news release. "We also would like to thank the excellent coordination and teamwork with Redmond Fire and Rescue and Oregon State Parks."

A total of 14 SAR volunteers, a sheriff’s office Special Services sergeant, two Oregon State Park employees and six Redmond Fire and Rescue crew members assisted with the rescue effort, the sergeant said.