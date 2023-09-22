Skip to Content
Fatal crash reported at Knott and China Hat roads; intersection closed for Bend PD crash reconstruction

By
Published 12:52 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal collision occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Knott and China Hat roads in southeast Bend, prompting its closure for crash reconstruction, police said.

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team was called out to the scene of the crash, reported shortly before 10 a.m. and reportedly involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said the crash reconstruction team has the intersection closed in all four directions. There is no access from Knott Road to China Hat Road, including the Sunset View neighborhood and Lost Tracks Golf Club, Miller said.

We’ll have more details as they are made available.

Accidents and Crashes

