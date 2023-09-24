One passenger killed, driver and second passenger injured in SE Bend rollover crash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One passenger was killed and the driver and a second passenger were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Saturday night on Southeast 15th Street, Bend Police said Sunday.

A 23-year-old Central Oregon man died in the crash, which was reported around 11:40 p.m. on 15th Street, south of the intersection with Bear Creek Road, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

Bend Fire and Rescue crews responded and removed the driver, also 23, and a 22-year-old passenger from the crashed car, and both were taken to St. Charles Bend. Police said they also were Central Oregonians, but have not released more specifics.

The three were riding in a 2012 Ford Focus that had been traveling on 15th Street when the car left the roadway and overturned, Beekman said.

Members of the Bend Police crash reconstruction team were called in to investigate. Their work closed a stretch of 15th Street until about 6 a.m. Sunday.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash,” Beekman said in a news release.