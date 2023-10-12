Bend substation squirrel causes power outage that affected 18,000 Pacific Power customers; all power restored

(Update: All power restored; 'animal interference' the cause)

Some heard a 'boom' - 'it can happen - squirrels are nosy'; cause of several outages over the years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A squirrel at the downtown Bend Pacific Power substation was the apparent cause of a major power outage that hit much of Bend on Thursday morning, affecting more than 18,000 customers, some for several hours, while knocking out traffic lights and pausing or shifting much of business and daily life.

The outage was reported around 8:40 a.m. and power began being restored around 9:20 a.m., starting with about 2,000 customers in northern Bend and the Hunters Circle area. The outage number was down to about 5,500 customers by 9:45 a.m. and was down to about 5,000 in the late morning.

The last power was resorted shortly after noon. Check the utility’s outage map for the latest information.

Pacific Power spokesman Simon Gutierrez said the official cause was "animal interference," but that a squirrel was found at the substation by Mirror Pond and is "suspect No. 1."

"It can happen - squirrels are nosy," Gutierrez said.

It's far from the first time in Bend, either.

A few examples: In June 2014, a squirrel met an untimely demise at the same substation, causing an outage that knocked out power to more than 5,100 customers in the area.

"A most unfortunate squirrel" at the Cleveland Avenue substation knocked out power to 4,700 customers in July of 2018.

And in April 2021, a squirrel damaged a power line, causing a blown fuse at the downtown substation and an outage for more than 1,400 Pacific Power customers, including downtown Bend businesses.

While it could take until 3 p.m. Thursday to fully restore power, Gutierrez said shortly before noon they were hopeful it would be back on for the rest of the customers within the hour.

There were reports that people heard an explosion at a downtown substation by Mirror Pond when the power went out. Crews were soon working at the substation to determine what went wrong and make any needed repairs.

Bend-La Pine Schools sent a BLConnect note to parents and others about the outage “affecting multiple schools,” including Amity Creek Magnet, Highland, Juniper and Ponderosa elementary schools and Pilot Butte Middle School. “Safety systems are functioning,” they said.

Two hours after the outage hit, only Amity Creek and Highland magnet schools still were without power, while other schools had their power restored.

Deschutes County Circuit Courts sent notice they would be closed until 2 p.m. due to the outage.