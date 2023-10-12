Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Highway 97 reopens north of Redmond after fatal crash

ODOT TripCheck
By
today at 12:01 AM
Published 8:29 PM

(Update: Highway open again; OSP confirms fatality)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash closed U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond for several hours Thursday night. ODOT had established a detour while advising motorists to expect extended delays in the area.

The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. near milepost 118, about two miles south of Terrebonne, between Pershall Way (O’Neil Junction) and Canal Boulevard.

Around 9 p.m., ODOT said a detour was in place on Canal Boulevard and advised motorists to follow the signs for that route. Shortly before midnight, ODOT said the crash no longer had the road closed but could still cause "minimal" delays.

An OSP official told NewsChannel 21 it was a "very severe" crash but withheld further details and said more information would be released Friday.

It was the second fatal crash of the day in the region. OSP earlier confirmed a death resulted from a head-on crash that shut Highway 361 north of Highway 97 and south of Culver Thursday afternoon.

Track traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

We'll have updates as we get more information.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content