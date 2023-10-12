Highway 97 reopens north of Redmond after fatal crash

(Update: Highway open again; OSP confirms fatality)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash closed U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond for several hours Thursday night. ODOT had established a detour while advising motorists to expect extended delays in the area.

The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. near milepost 118, about two miles south of Terrebonne, between Pershall Way (O’Neil Junction) and Canal Boulevard.

Around 9 p.m., ODOT said a detour was in place on Canal Boulevard and advised motorists to follow the signs for that route. Shortly before midnight, ODOT said the crash no longer had the road closed but could still cause "minimal" delays.

An OSP official told NewsChannel 21 it was a "very severe" crash but withheld further details and said more information would be released Friday.

It was the second fatal crash of the day in the region. OSP earlier confirmed a death resulted from a head-on crash that shut Highway 361 north of Highway 97 and south of Culver Thursday afternoon.

Track traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

We'll have updates as we get more information.