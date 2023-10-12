Major power outage hits over 18,000 Pacific Power customers across Bend; service slowly being restored

Cause of outage under investigation; some heard 'boom'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A major power outage hit much of Bend on Thursday morning, affecting more than 18,000 Pacific Power customers while knocking out traffic lights and pausing or shifting much of business and daily life, from schools to courts and the like.

The outage was reported around 8:40 a.m. and power began being restored around 9:20 a.m., starting with about 2,000 customers in northern Bend and the Hunters Circle area. The outage number was down to about 5,500 customers by 9:45 a.m. Check the utility’s outage map for the latest information.

There were reports that people heard an explosion at a downtown substation when the power went out, but Pacific Power spokesman Simon Gutierrez said it “could have been a simple equipment failure – an arrestor or a fuse.”

“A whole bunch of circuits were affected,” he said, and crews were still investigating the cause of the problem and slowly restoring power as they can. The utility’s map initially said it could take until 2 p.m. to restore all who are affected, later revised to noon.

Bend-La Pine Schools sent a BLConnect note to parents and others about the outage “affecting multiple schools,” including Amity Creek Magnet, Highland, Juniper and Ponderosa elementary schools and Pilot Butte Middle School. “Safety systems are functioning,” they said.

Deschutes County Circuit Courts sent notice they would be closed until 2 p.m. due to the outage.