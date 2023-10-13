Pedestrian struck, killed on Bend Parkway in early-morning crash near Empire Avenue exit

Southbound lanes have reopened; investigation continues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Bend Parkway near the Empire Avenue exit early Friday morning, prompting closure of the southbound lanes for a time, police reported.

The crash was reported around 3:15 a.m., police said.

A detour was put in place during the on-scene investigation. Highway 97 southbound traffic was rerouted onto Third Street (Business Highway 97) during the closure, Sergeant Whitney Dickson said. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

The southbound lanes reopened before 7 a.m., Dickson said in an update, adding that the investigation is continuing.

We’ll have more details as they are released.