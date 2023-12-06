Head-on crash kills adult on SW Canal Boulevard south of Redmond

(Update: Canal Boulevard reopened to traffic)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One person was killed in a head-on crash on SW Canal Boulevard south of Redmond late Wednesday afternoon, bringing numerous first responders to the scene, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies confirmed that an adult was killed in the crash, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Canal Boulevard, south of Helmholtz Way and north of McVey Avenue.

The deputies said Canal Boulevard was closed north of 61st Street and south of Helmholtz, for emergency services and possible crash reconstruction. The road reopened a few hours later.

We'll have updates as available.