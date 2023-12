Serious crash closes U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond; ODOT advises to ‘expect extended delays’

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about six miles south of Redmond Saturday evening, and ODOT officials advised drivers to expect extended delays.

The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. near milepost 128, about six miles south of Redmond, according to ODOT TripCheck.

"Expect extended delays or use an alternate route," ODOT advised.

