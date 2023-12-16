Serious crash closes U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond; ODOT establishes detour

(Update: ODOT establishes detour; 2nd crash reported)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious crash closed a five-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 about six miles south of Redmond Saturday evening, and ODOT established a detour after advising drivers to use another route or expect extended delays.

The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. near milepost 128, about six miles south of Redmond, according to ODOT TripCheck.

"Expect extended delays or use an alternate route," ODOT initially advised.

The crash closed the highway between mileposts 123 and 128. A detour route was set up using 61st Street to Canal Boulevard, then to Yew Avenue.

Another crash was reported around 10:45 p.m. just south of the closure, in the area of 61st Street.

Get traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.

Oregon State Police said they had no information to release at this time. We'll have more details as they are made available.