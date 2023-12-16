Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Three people killed in Independence small-plane crash; plane hits power lines, causing outage, small brush fire

Published 11:26 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were killed late Saturday afternoon in the crash of a single-engine plane that hit power lines in Independence, sparking a small brush fire and a power outage, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. north of Hoffman Road, near Independence State Airport.

Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. “Our thoughts are with the families of those involved in the crash,” police said in a Facebook posting.

Pacific Power said the resulting outage affected nearly 400 customers, with service expected to be restored by early Sunday.

