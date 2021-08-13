Denney issues order forming Idaho redistricting committee

AP Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has issued an order forming the six-member commission that will redraw Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. The Republican secretary of state issued the order on Thursday to form the Commission for Reapportionment that will redraw districts based on Census data that was released earlier Thursday. The commission is expected to start meeting within the next few weeks. The Census data shows Idaho’s population grew by 17.3% to about 1.8 million over the last 10 years. Commission members had previously been selected and include three Republicans and three Democrats. Census data typically arrives in early April but was delayed this year by the coronavirus pandemic.