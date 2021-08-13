Skip to Content
Idaho’s budget surplus swells to $1.4 billion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s budget surplus is up to $1.4 billion. The state Division of Financial Management on Friday says it based the increase on a revised general fund revenue forecast it does every August for the current fiscal year to account for current economic conditions and law changes. The agency says the surplus comes from a nearly $900 million ending balance for the previous fiscal year that ended June 30 combined with another $513 million more than the forecast used by lawmakers to set the state’s budget last May for the current fiscal year, which ends next summer.  

