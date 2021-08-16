Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

AP Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died instantly from the electrocution. Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility’s property. The fire department says the man refused to come down, and later climbed a fence into the power plant. He was electrocuted and died instantly after he came into contact with a high-voltage power line on a transformer. The man’s name was not released.