Recall of Seattle Council’s Sawant to qualify for election

AP Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Elections says an effort to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will qualify for an election this winter. The Seattle Times reports it will be an up-or-down vote on whether Sawant should stay in office. The recall campaign submitted petition signatures this month, needing King County Elections to validate at least 10,687 signatures from voters in her district. As of Tuesday, King County Elections had accepted 11,350 signatures as valid. The recall petition among other things accuses Sawant of using city resources to promote a “Tax Amazon” ballot initiative. Sawant and supporters describe the recall effort as a conservative attempt to thwart her work for the city’s workers and renters.