Lt. Gov. McGeachin releases records after judge’s 2nd order

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin released a collection of public documents to journalists Thursday shortly after a judge again ordered her to reveal the records. The public records included feedback from the public regarding her newly created Education Task Force, which was tasked with investigating alleged “indoctrination” in the state’s public school system, something McGeachin said was necessary to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.” The Idaho Press Club sued for the records earlier this year, and last month a judge found McGeachin had wrongly denied the journalists access to the public documents.