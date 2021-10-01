Special session drama could hamper OR Democrats’ 2022 agenda

AP Idaho

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The recently concluded redistricting special session at the Oregon Legislature was marked by a broken deal, a Republican walkout and accusations of “cheating” that have reignited tensions on the state House floor. And the fallout from the special session may linger, bleeding into next year. The 2022 regular legislative session was already looking like it would be filled with friction, as the division between political parties has expanded in recent years. While the majority party said they are hoping to continue work on bills surrounding racial equity, police reform, immigrant rights and economic recovery following the pandemic, Democrats will need enough Republicans to show up in Salem for them to conduct business – and right now the GOP is in no mood to accommodate them.