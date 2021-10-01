US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage

AP Idaho

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales tumbled in September as a global shortage of computer chips worsened, shuttering factories and limiting the selection on dealer lots. Forecasters expect September sales to be down around 25% from last year. With strong demand, that has forced up prices, sending many buyers to the sidelines. For the third quarter, J.D. Power expects U.S. sales to fall just over 13% from a year ago. General Motors said its third-quarter sales were off nearly 33% from last year. Nissan sales were down 10% for the quarter, with Honda down 11%. At Toyota, sales were off 22% for September but up just over 1% in the third quarter.