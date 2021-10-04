Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s contempt hearing set for Oct. 13

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will face a hearing next week on whether she should be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a judge’s order in a public records lawsuit. Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler ordered the contempt hearing set for Oct. 13. The Idaho Press Club last month asked that the lieutenant governor face civil contempt proceedings after they said she failed to comply with a judge’s order in the lawsuit and stalled rather than immediately releasing the public records as ordered. Neither McGeachin nor her chief of staff Jordan Watters responded to repeated requests for comment.