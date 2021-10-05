Washington woman dies from rare J&J vaccine complication

AP Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health authorities say a woman in her late 30s has died from a rare blood-clotting syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Public Health Seattle & King County said Tuesday the woman was the fourth person in the United States to die due to blood clotting issues following the J&J vaccine. The King County woman received her shot on Aug. 26. She died on Sept. 7. Blood clots are a very rare complication associated with J&J’s vaccine. According to King County authorities, 12.5 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered as of July 8, 2021, with 38 people having confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. The majority of these people have recovered.