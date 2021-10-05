Woman burned rescuing her dog from Yellowstone hot spring

AP Idaho

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A woman from Washington state suffered burns from her shoulders to her feet when she tried to rescue her dog from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials said in a statement Tuesday the 20-year-old woman was burned Monday afternoon at Maiden’s Grave Spring near Madison Junction. Park officials say the woman and her father had stopped when their dog jumped out of their car and into the spring. The father rescued the woman from the spring and drove her to West Yellowstone, Montana. Her name and condition haven’t been released. The dog was rescued and its condition is unknown.