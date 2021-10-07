Woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly close encounter

AP Idaho

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Illinois woman to four days in jail for not moving away while a grizzly bear with two cubs got dangerously close to her in Yellowstone National Park. Twenty-five-year-old Samantha R. Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. That’s the legal limit for people to approach wolves and bears in Yellowstone, but prosecutors say Dehring kept taking photos as the bear got closer than that May 10. The bear eventually bluff-charged, running at Dehring but turning away without attacking. Dehring’s attorney didn’t return a phone message Thursday seeking comment.