Councilmember apologizes for mailer condemned as racist

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert has apologized for a political mailer condemned as racist, after supporters of her campaign withdrew their endorsements. The Seattle Times reports Lambert, who’s facing a tough re-election after two decades of running mostly unopposed, sent the mailer. It portrays her opponent as a marionette who “will be a rubber stamp for bringing radical Seattle policies to the Eastside” and her Black colleague on the Council, Girmay Zahilay, as a puppet master. The Washington Association of Realtors and its local affiliate rescinded their endorsement of Lambert On Friday Lambert apologized “for the harm that the flyer has caused to Councilmember Zahilay, my colleagues, the public I have long worked for and appreciate and to my family.”