Vaccination rates rise at WA agencies ahead of deadline

AP Idaho

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccination rates at state agencies in Washington have climbed in recent weeks, ahead of a deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs. Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s August order state and school workers and hundreds of thousands of health care employees are required to get their shots or lose their jobs on Oct. 18, unless they have received both a medical or religious exemption and a work accommodation. In order to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, workers would have had to get their final shot by Oct. 4. The order is considered one of the strictest in the nation.