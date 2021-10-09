Idaho State upsets UC Davis 27-17 for first win of season

AP Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays passed for two touchdowns, Tyevin Ford ran for 107 yards, and Idaho State stunned previously undefeated UC Davis 27-17. UC Davis, ranked No. 8 in the FCS, fell behind 24-3 in the first half and did not score a touchdown before the fourth quarter. The Bengals built their big lead on a 71-yard pass from Hays to Tanner Conner, a 5-yard run by Ford, a 23-yard David Allish field goal and an 18-yard pass from Hays to Xavier Guillory. Allish’s 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was more than enough for Idaho State’s first win of the season.