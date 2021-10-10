Oregon recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day; tribes see hope

AP Idaho

By JAMIE HALE

The Oregonian/OregonLive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The second Monday in October, long celebrated as Columbus Day, will officially be recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports among tribal leaders in Oregon, the change represents overdue recognition and hope for the future, as well as a feeling that more could be done to recognize and support Indigenous communities. The Legislature this spring overwhelmingly approved a bill declaring Oct. 11 to be Indigenous Peoples Day. The legislation was sponsored by the Legislature’s only Indigenous lawmakers, Rep. Tawna Sanchez and Rep. Teresa Alonso-Leon. Oregon is one of 13 states to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day,