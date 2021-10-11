Survey: 88% of WA health care workres fully vaccinated

AP Idaho

Most of Washington’s health care workers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a week left before the state’s immunization deadline. As of Monday morning, 88% of health care workers had showed proof of vaccination, the Washington State Hospital Association reported. The results include data from 94% of the state’s hospitals, collected after Oct. 4. All health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face “nondisciplinary dismissal” for failure to meet job requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August.