Senator, skiers raise equity concerns over Mt. Bachelor pass

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A new ski pass that allows people who pay more to bypass most chairlift lines at Mt. Bachelor in Bend is causing concern among skiers, snowboarders and Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. The Bulletin reports the pass, called Fast Tracks, starts at $49. Mt. Bachelor is calling the pass an “upgradable experience” that allows visitors to get in more ski runs each day. Skiers and snowboarders in the Facebook group, Mt. Bachelor Conditions, have said the new pass is unfair for those who can’t afford it and will make wait times longer in the regular chairlift lines. Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has requested Mt. Bachelor’s parent company scrap the plan.