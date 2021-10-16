Barriere throws for 600 & 7, E Washington routs Idaho 71-21

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns and Eastern Washington set a host of records with a 71-14 win over Idaho. Barriere’s yards passing set a school record, and he matched the program record for touchdown passes in a game for the second time. With backup Gunner Talkington adding a touchdown pass, the Eagles set a record for scoring throws as well as for total offense with 837 yards. Barriere also had a touchdown run but lost 23 yards rushing, although his total offense mark of 578 yards set another record. Quarterback Zach Borisch ran for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals.