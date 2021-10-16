Idaho man convicted in 1995 killing gets life sentence

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho man convicted in the 1995 killing of a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison. Fifty-nine-year-old Gilberto Flores Rodriguez received the sentence Friday in Fifth District Court. A jury previously convicted Rodriguez of killing Regina “Gina” Krieger. She disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995, and her body was found two months later on the banks of the Snake River. Authorities say her throat had been slashed and she had been stabbed in the heart. Attorney Keith Roark says he will appeal the conviction because DNA evidence in the case doesn’t match Rodriguez, and the conviction was based on lies told to the jury.