Pocatello man arrested in connection with shooting deaths

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Pocatello man has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter after police say his wife and another man were found shot to death inside his home. The Idaho State Journal reports 39-year-old Jesse Patrick Leigh was arrested Saturday. Leigh has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea. The public defender’s office could not be immediately reached for comment. The Pocatello Police Department said the bodies of Jennifer D. Leigh and Timothy D. Hunt were found inside Leigh’s home after neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots late Friday night. Investigators said Jesse and Jennifer Leigh’s young son was also at the home, and was uninjured.