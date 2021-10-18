Woman sentenced to prison program in Idaho kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to a prison treatment program for what prosecutors said was her role in a violent kidnapping and torture case. EastIdahoNews.com reports Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett said 30-year-old Laura Zamudio would spend up to four years in prison if she fails to complete the program. Zamudio pleaded guilty to the charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Zamudio was one of four people charged in the case. According to Idaho Falls police reports, officers were called to a home last summer after a woman asked a stranger to call 911, saying she had been held captive and tortured.