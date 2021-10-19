WA Patrol: 67 troopers leave jobs due to vaccine mandate

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says that 127 employees have left the agency due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for state employees. Patrol officials said that 74 commissioned officers _ 67 troopers, six sergeants and one captain _ and 53 civil servants have “separated from employment.” It was not immediately known how many were fired and how many resigned. The agency employs approximately 2,200 people across the state. Monday was the deadline for thousands of workers in Washington to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. The mandate _ issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in August _ applies to most state workers, long-term care employees, and teachers and staff at the state’s schools, including the state’s colleges and universities.