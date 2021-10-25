King County’s proof of COVID vaccine policy starts Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Beginning Monday proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters or entertainment venues in Washington state’s most populous county. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had announced the new requirements to enter certain indoor and outdoor establishments, citing hospitalizations and deaths because of the contagious delta variant. The Seattle Times reports this requirement is similar to policies in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans, as well as Washington’s Clallam and Jefferson counties. Public health officials plan to review the policy in six months.