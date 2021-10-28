Former Spokane Co. health officer filed $1.4 million claim

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The former Spokane County health officer who believes he was fired last year due to unpopular decisions he made to try to contain COVID-19 has filed a claim with the health district, which could lead to a lawsuit. The Spokesman-Review reports Dr. Bob Lutz filed the administrative claim on Oct. 8. Robert Carlson, Lutz’s attorney, said the hope is that the district determines Lutz’s claim has merit and will work to resolve the issue out of court. Lutz is claiming at least $1.4 million in damages for wrongful termination in addition to “defamation, emotional distress, mental anguish and injury to professional reputation” as a result of his firing. The Board of Health Chairwoman Mary Kuney did not respond to request for comment.