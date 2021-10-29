Former Idaho lawmaker’s rape case moves forward in court

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A magistrate judge says there is enough evidence for a rape case against a former state lawmaker to move forward in court. Aaron von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment and raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintained the two had consensual sexual contact. The Associated Press doesn’t name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they agree to be publicly named. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Ada County Magistrate Judge Kira Dale said that there was enough probable cause for von Ehlinger to be arraigned in district court on Nov. 8.