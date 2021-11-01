Aggressive customers prompt changes at Idaho liquor stores

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say they have changed the way state-owned liquor stores sell rare bottles of alcohol after instances of hoarding, illegal reselling and bad behavior by customers. The Idaho State Liquor Division late last month announced the new rules involving rare but highly sought after bourbons, whiskeys and other small-batch liquor offerings. That combination has resulted in what the agency calls unsavory behavior by some customers that includes harassment of store workers. The new rules mean the agency will now sporadically allocate rare products across its 67 retail outlets. The agency has also stopped listing rare-product inventory on its website.