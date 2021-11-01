Officials pledge $38M to address Portland’s homeless crisis

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland and Multnomah County leaders have nearly $40 million is being allocated to address the city’s ongoing homeless crisis. The investments announced Monday will go toward creating 400 more shelter beds, increasing the number of outreach workers, expanding behavioral health services and funding community cleanup programs. Portland, like other major cities, is in the midst of a homeless crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Residents, advocates, businesses and organizations have continuously urging the city to do something about — in the form of additional housing, mental health resources, cleanups and increased public safety.