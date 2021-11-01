Skip to Content
AP Idaho
Oregon city sues to keep Google’s water use secret

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — The city of The Dalles, Oregon, has filed suit in an effort to keep Google’s water use a secret. The move Friday comes ahead of a key City Council vote on a $28.5 million water pact between the city and the tech giant. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city is seeking to overturn a ruling earlier from Wasco County’s district attorney, who found Google’s water use is a public record. Google is contemplating two new server farms on the site of a former aluminum smelter in The Dalles, where it already has an enormous campus of data centers on its property along the Columbia River. 

