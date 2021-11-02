Idaho gets OK to license farmers to grow and transport hemp

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have approved Idaho’s plan for growing and transporting hemp with up to 0.3% THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture on Monday announced receiving the approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture following a new law approved earlier this year. The law, however, doesn’t allow selling to Idaho consumers hemp products containing any amount of THC. Some lawmakers feared legalizing the sale of hemp products to consumers containing THC could make it more difficult to enforce the state’s marijuana laws. Idaho officials say they will open online license applications to grow hemp on Monday.