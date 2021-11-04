Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 12:37 PM

Idaho records first human death due to rabies since 1978

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health officials are reporting the first human death due to rabies in the state since 1978. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central District Health in a news release Thursday say the west-central man from Boise County died in October after a bat became entangled in his clothing in August. Officials say the man didn’t think he had been bitten or scratched. Officials say he became ill in October and died in a Boise hospital. The bat exposure didn’t surface until after an investigation into his illness. Officials didn’t release the man’s name or age. 

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content