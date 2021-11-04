Idaho to join lawsuit against US mandate for vaccines, tests

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will join a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration over an emergency rule mandating that employers with more than 100 workers require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing by Jan. 4. Republican Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he’s working with Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and will join the expected lawsuit Friday. The Biden administration on Thursday issued the rule that applies to about 84 million workers. Idaho is already part of a different multistate lawsuit against Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 8.