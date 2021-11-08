Idaho Legislature reconvening could spark lawsuits

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Due to the unprecedented way lawmakers are reconvening at the Statehouse next week, any laws they pass could end up in court and be declared null. Opponents say they could also target session costs and lawmaker living expenses. The House and Senate plan to meet starting Monday to pass a law or laws to thwart President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine requirements that affect some 100 million Americans. The House chose to recess last May rather than officially adjourn like the Senate. An Idaho attorney general’s opinion says its reading of the state constitution is that both chambers are in recess rather than officially adjourned, but notes a court could disagree.